Crime
October 31, 2018 2:30 pm

Investigators suspect Whitey Bulger was killed by Mafia hit man

By Staff The Associated Press

Former Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger, 89, has been killed at a West Virginia prison, according to multiple reports.

A former federal investigator says a Mafia hit man is a suspect in the prison slaying of Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger.

The official told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Fotios “Freddy” Geas and at least one other inmate are believed to have been involved in 89-year-old Bulger’s killing Tuesday at a West Virginia prison.

The longtime investigator spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about the case.

Geas was convicted in the 2003 killing of western Massachusetts mobster Adolfo Bruno.

Bulger was a longtime informant for the FBI who provided information on the Mafia. Geas was known to despise gangsters who ratted each other out.

Attorney David Hoose, who initially represented Geas in the Bruno case, says Geas “did not and would not rat on anyone.”

Federal officials say they are investigating Bulger’s death as a homicide.

