Police search turns up loaded weapons, meth, and more
Three Winnipeggers face a wide range of weapons and drug charges after police raided a Pritchard Avenue residence Tuesday night.
The search, executed by the Street Crimes Unit and the Tactical Support Team, uncovered a loaded sawed-off shotgun, a loaded full-length shotgun, a bolt action rifle and ammunition.
Police also seized around 100 grams of meth (valued at $8,235), five capsules of MDMA, packaging materials, and $350 in cash.
Dario Dilbert, 28, faces well over 50 charges, primarily related to firearms.
He also faces charges for meth possession for the purpose of tracking, possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with a recognizance.
Grave Ruby Paul, 41, faces similar charges, as well as a probation violation.
Curtis Harrison, 22, has also been charged with failure to comply with a recognizance.
All three have been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.
