October 31, 2018 1:53 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: creepy Halloween, November rain/snow

By Meteorologist  Global News

Spooky conditions slide into the Saskatoon area for Halloween night.

Creepy Halloween conditions make way for November rain and snow.

Saskatoon forecast

Halloween Wednesday

Spooky conditions started Halloween in Saskatoon on Wednesday morning with creepy mist dropping visibility to 2 kilometres at times once daybreak hit.

-6 is what it felt like with wind chill as temperatures slid back to -1 to start the day before warming up to 4 C before noon.

Mist will briefly lift during the afternoon as a daytime high around 7 C gets reached under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Halloween night

Trick-or-treaters will be greeted by temperatures falling from around 5 C around 5 p.m. to around 1 C by 8 p.m. under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Trick-or-treaters will be greeted by mostly cloudy skies and a chance of more mist Halloween evening.

Eerie conditions could be enhanced by a return of the mist that started the day before temperatures dive back down below freezing overnight.

Thursday

-6 is around what it’ll feel for the first morning of November early on Thursday with a risk of freezing rain to start the day, switching to plain rain once temperatures get above freezing during the day.

Rain or freezing rain is likely in Saskatoon to start November Thursday morning.

Precipitation will change over to a risk of rain and snow in the afternoon as the system swinging through draws in cool air and breezy northwest winds gusting up to 45 km/h with a daytime high around 4 C.

Friday

Another system swinging by to the south on Friday will kick up a good chance of snow, particularly Friday afternoon with a few centimetres possible in Saskatoon.

Gusty easterly winds up to 50 km/h will also come with the system with an afternoon high only making it around 3 degrees above freezing.

There is a good chance of snow on Friday, particularly later in the day.

Weekend outlook

Clouds and precipitation from Friday’s system will clear out of the area on Saturday with late day sunshine possible before the next low slides in and brings back the clouds and a chance of flurries on Sunday.

Daytime highs should manage to stay a few degrees above freezing before diving below zero for the first full week of November next week.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

This picture of blood tooth mushrooms was taken by Terri Lang at Waskesiu for the Oct. 31 Your Saskatchewan photo:

This picture of blood tooth mushrooms was taken by Terri Lang at Waskesiu for the Oct. 31 Your Saskatchewan photo.

Terri Lang / Viewer Submitted

