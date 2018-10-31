Saskatoon weather outlook: creepy Halloween, November rain/snow

Creepy Halloween conditions make way for November rain and snow.

Saskatoon forecast

Halloween Wednesday

Spooky conditions started Halloween in Saskatoon on Wednesday morning with creepy mist dropping visibility to 2 kilometres at times once daybreak hit.

-6 is what it felt like with wind chill as temperatures slid back to -1 to start the day before warming up to 4 C before noon.

Now if this isn't a spooky scene in Saskatoon on this Halloween morning, I don't know what is! Mist & visibility down to 5km in the city right now https://t.co/3l3PtljMbe #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/v5cPRq8aOl — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 31, 2018

Orange Halloween sunsets & a forecast that’ll leave you spooked is all ahead on Global News at 6pm https://t.co/3l3PtljMbe #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/nOtVoAgIsf — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 30, 2018

Mist will briefly lift during the afternoon as a daytime high around 7 C gets reached under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Halloween night

Trick-or-treaters will be greeted by temperatures falling from around 5 C around 5 p.m. to around 1 C by 8 p.m. under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Eerie conditions could be enhanced by a return of the mist that started the day before temperatures dive back down below freezing overnight.

Thursday

-6 is around what it’ll feel for the first morning of November early on Thursday with a risk of freezing rain to start the day, switching to plain rain once temperatures get above freezing during the day.

Precipitation will change over to a risk of rain and snow in the afternoon as the system swinging through draws in cool air and breezy northwest winds gusting up to 45 km/h with a daytime high around 4 C.

Friday

Another system swinging by to the south on Friday will kick up a good chance of snow, particularly Friday afternoon with a few centimetres possible in Saskatoon.

Gusty easterly winds up to 50 km/h will also come with the system with an afternoon high only making it around 3 degrees above freezing.

Weekend outlook

Clouds and precipitation from Friday’s system will clear out of the area on Saturday with late day sunshine possible before the next low slides in and brings back the clouds and a chance of flurries on Sunday.

Daytime highs should manage to stay a few degrees above freezing before diving below zero for the first full week of November next week.

This picture of blood tooth mushrooms was taken by Terri Lang at Waskesiu for the Oct. 31 Your Saskatchewan photo:

