Reality star Lyric McHenry’s cause of death revealed

Reality TV star Lyric McHenry’s cause of death has been revealed almost three months after she was found unconscious and unresponsive, lying on the sidewalk in New York City.

McHenry, who was reportedly 20 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, died of an overdose of cocaine, alcohol and heroin, according to an affidavit obtained by E! News.

The outlet also reported that a 29-year-old man named Alexis Meija-Ramirez was allegedly arrested and charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Police used surveillance footage and witness interviews to discover that Meija-Ramirez and “two other male individuals” allegedly transported McHenry’s body above an expressway in the Bronx neighbourhood.

McHenry’s death came hours after celebrating her 26th birthday last August.

A statement from the New York Police Department (NYPD) at the time described that a “26-year-old woman was found early Tuesday morning unconscious and unresponsive, lying on the sidewalk in the vicinity of Undercliff Avenue and Boscobel Place, within the confines of the 44 Precinct.”

“There were no obvious signs of trauma observed,” the NYPD statement read. “EMS responded to the location and transported the aided female to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.”

According to the New York Times, police found McHenry partly clothed with a bag of cocaine nearby.

McHenry was friends with EJ Johnson, Magic Johnson’s son. They appeared together on the E! Network series Rich Kids of Beverly Hills and on Johnson’s spinoff show, EJNYC.

McHenry also produced EJNYC but the show only lasted one season.

McHenry’s family said in a statement that she “was a brilliant, creative and lovely young woman who shared a deep passion for writing, film and a long-standing commitment to social justice.”