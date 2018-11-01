Rick Zamperin: Rams, Chiefs, Pats look good, but I’m sticking with the Saints

If you are a regular reader of my daily thoughts on sports you will remember that I picked the New Orleans Saints to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl LIII this coming February.

Now that we are midway through the National Football League season, it is a good time to reflect on what has happened thus far and what’s in store over the next three months.

As I predicted, after going 0-16 last season the Cleveland Browns have won a game this year. Two, actually. But at 2-5-1 heading into Week 9 Cleveland has made more coaching changes and, well, I’m glad that I’m not a Browns fan.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Saints will go boom, Bills will go bust in 2018

I picked the Buffalo Bills as my biggest bust and they have not disappointed in that regard. The Bills (2-6) are putrid on offence, scoring a measly 86 points in their eight games, which averages out to 10.8 per game. Buffalo has scored six or fewer points in half their games this season. How they have managed to win two games is a miracle.

The Houston Texans were my biggest movers in 2018, and after starting 0-3, J.J. Watt and co. have rattled off five consecutive wins and are the favourites to run away with the AFC South.

Kansas City, Green Bay and San Francisco are the biggest surprises this season, and for very different reasons.

The Chiefs (7-1), led by super sophomore quarterback Pat Mahomes, have been electrifying this year. Their only stumble came in a prime-time shootout loss in New England last month.

The Packers, at 3-3-1, have played too inconsistently to look like a playoff contender this year and could fall two games behind Chicago and Minnesota this week. Green Bay visits the Patriots on Sunday night while the Bears travel to Buffalo and the Vikings host Detroit.

San Francisco’s season went down the drain when franchise QB Jimmy Garappolo went down with a torn ACL in Week 3. The 49ers were 1-2 at the time and it’s no surprise that they’ve fallen to 1-7.

The BEST CATCHES from Week 8! 🏈🙌 pic.twitter.com/bblnEBTu2s — NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2018

I’m a stickler for sticking with my predictions so I will ride the Saints — who are 6-1 so far this season — all the way to the Super Bowl. Although, the 8-0 Rams look amazing.

Interestingly enough, the Saints host the Rams this Sunday.