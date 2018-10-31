Burnt pole causes major power outage in eastern Manitoba
A A
More than 1,100 people in eastern Manitoba will be without power for a significant part of Wednesday, says Manitoba Hydro.
The affected region, which stretches from Whitemouth to East Braintree, was apparently caused by a pole that burnt down in a deep, marshy ditch, said Hydro.
READ MORE: Tree contact causes hydro pole fire, leaves 14,000 without power in Winnipeg, La Salle, Oak Bluff
Hydro will be using special equipment to replace the pole, with the expectation that power will be restored around 4 p.m.
WATCH: Manitoba Hydro working on new way to contact customers about power outages
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.