Burnt pole causes major power outage in eastern Manitoba

More than 1,100 people in eastern Manitoba will be without power for a significant part of Wednesday, says Manitoba Hydro.

The affected region, which stretches from Whitemouth to East Braintree, was apparently caused by a pole that burnt down in a deep, marshy ditch, said Hydro.

Hydro will be using special equipment to replace the pole, with the expectation that power will be restored around 4 p.m.

