Late Winnipeg Jets fan Kroppy to appear on collectible hockey card

Late Winnipeg Jets supporter Len “Kroppy” Kropioski was memorialized by the team in an emotional tribute after his 2016 death, and now his familiar, smiling face graces the front of a special Upper Deck hockey card.

Kropioski, a Winnipeg-born Second World War veteran, was a fixture at Jets home games, taking the two-and-a-half hour trip from his Kenora home and standing and saluting during the national anthem despite his advanced age.

He died at 98 in September 2016.

His face appears on a special Upper Deck “Museum Collection” hockey card, to be released Nov. 10, the day before Remembrance Day.

At participating retailers in Canada and the United States, veterans will be able to get the cards depicting Kropioski and American veteran Ronald E. Rosser for free on Nov. 10 and 11.

