London fraternity denies advertising for ‘Monster Bro’s & Minimal Clothes’ Halloween party

A London fraternity is denying involvement with a flyer advertising a risqué party set for Halloween night.

Concerned citizens shared pictures of the flyer with local media on Tuesday, including 980 CFPL News, as well as posting the images on social networking sites. The advertisements outlined the “Monster Bro’s (sic) & Minimal Clothes Halloween Party” allegedly being held by the Lambda Omega Chapter of Phi Gamma Delta at their home at 136 Kent St.

The flyer noted there was a $10 entrance fee, alcohol would be provided, but that those attending should bring their own condoms.

The ad also said the annual party was open to males aged 19 and older as well as females aged 17 and older.

In a statement posted on Facebook late Tuesday, Lambda Omega Chapter president Jake A. Jardine emphatically denied their organization had anything to do with the flyers.

“It is apparent that an ill-intentioned individual has used our fraternity’s name, insignia and our chapter house’s address to propagate false and libellous information to the community and to deliberately cause harm to our chapter’s reputation,” the statement read.

“We would like to make it unequivocally clear that this was not posted by our chapter’s administration nor was it posted by a member or potential member of our chapter.”

Jardine went on to write the flyer is deeply offensive, advertises illegal activity and is in no way reflective of “the views, the values or ethics,” of the fraternity, its chapter or the membership. He noted the behaviour encouraged by the advertisement is unacceptable in all circumstances.

Jardine has not responded to a 980 CFPL request for comment and Western University has not issued a statement regarding the situation.