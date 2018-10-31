Fire destroys home under renovation in Etobicoke

A two-alarm fire destroyed a home under renovation in Etobicoke overnight.

Fire crews responded to a call around 3 a.m. Wednesday at 226 Beta St. near Evans Avenue and Brown’s Line.

Fire officials said the flames reached 18-metres high when firefighters arrived on scene.

“Because of the intense heat, our crews went immediately into a defensive protective exposure attack,” District Chief Chris Rowland said.

“Looking after both homes on the side until we got enough manpower on-site to actually attack the fire.”

READ MORE: Homeowners charged in Etobicoke fire that killed tenant

Rowland said crews managed to extinguish the fire from the outside. The adjacent homes were evacuated as a precaution and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials said they did remove an elderly woman from a home near the fire, but she didn’t sustain any injuries.

Rowland said the home under renovation was unoccupied and was gutted by the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

2 Alarm residential fire on Beta Street north of Valermo Dr. House under construction. High flames through roof. Each home on either side evacuated. Roof & south wall collapsing. Most of the fire is knocked down. pic.twitter.com/37bOUv8IRS — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) October 31, 2018