Veteran seeks class-action lawsuit over ‘disastrous’ transfer of Ste. Anne’s Hospital

A veteran is seeking authorization to file a class-action lawsuit over what is being described as a “disastrous” transfer of the Ste. Anne’s Hospital from the federal government to the Quebec government.

The proposed lawsuit, which was filed in Quebec Superior Court on Tuesday, claims the same level of care and service has not been maintained since the province took control of the hospital in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue in April 2016.

“The transfer has been disastrous and it is the veterans that are paying the price,” reads the statement from the lawyers representing the veterans.

Wolf William Solkin, a Second World War veteran who has resided at the hospital since 2013, is the petitioner behind the proposed class-action lawsuit against the provincial and federal government.

It is also filed against the the Montreal West Island Integrated University Health and Social Services Centre (CIUSSS), the regional health authority which manages the hospital.

The demand is asking for compensation for all 166 veterans at the hospital. It is also seeking compensation for the heirs of the residents who resided there on April 1, 2016 and have since died.

As a result, the proposed lawsuit is asking for the approximate $30 million it claims was provided in the transfer agreement from Ottawa to Quebec, as well as moral damages.

The proposed class-action lawsuit alleges care and services provided to the veterans “were of an exceptional and consistently high level and quality” until the Ste. Anne’s Hospital changed hands.

It claims there has been a “serious decline or disappearance of the care and services” since April 2016.