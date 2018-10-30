Town of Wainwright, CF base without gas after line hit Tuesday morning

ATCO Gas has shut down the main feed to the Alberta town of Wainwright due to a leak.

“At the moment, the town has no gas supply,” a message posted on the town’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon explained.

“This will directly affect all gas appliances including furnace and hot water.”

The fire chief told Global News that ATCO was doing an integrity test on a line when there was a malfunction which disturbed the line and cut natural gas to the entire town and the Canadian Forces base.

The town said it is “seeking alternative gas supply until repairs to the main line can be completed.”

Steve Douglas, who is the town’s director of protective services in addition to serving as fire chief, said they’re bringing in pressurized natural gas trucks from Edmonton and elsewhere — some coming from as far as five hours away — and have gas going to essential services like hospitals, assisted living facilities and the community hall.

Douglas said the town hopes ATCO will have repairs done Tuesday night but is asking people to go to the community hall if they’re cold in their houses.

The fire department is also asking people to conserve heat, use portable heaters, don’t use hot water, and avoid using natural gas services.

A spokesperson for the gas company told Global News that ATCO was told a gas line was hit Tuesday morning. Crews were able to bring the situation under control and stop the flow of gas, the company said. It is now working with the fire department and the town on next steps.

In another message posted on the Town of Wainwright’s Twitter and Facebook feeds, the town said both the Peace Memorial Multiplex and the Communiplex would be open Tuesday evening with regular programming, although “with some small inconveniences.”

Officials said as soon as services are restored, the town’s gas fitters will be going door to door to relight appliances.

Douglas said even if gas is restored Tuesday night, crews will have a lot of work ahead of them, relighting everyone’s appliances. The town has called in 27 additional workers to help with that job.

Wainwright is about 200 kilometres east of Edmonton.

In 2016, the population of the town was nearly 6,300.