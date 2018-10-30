Nanaimo man charged in attack on terminally ill woman in Sicamous: RCMP

RCMP in Nanaimo have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the beating of a terminally-ill woman in Sicamous.
Police say two armed men forced their way into the home in Sicamous. A 59-year-old female victim, who is terminally ill with cancer, was held at gunpoint and kicked in the face during the alleged home invasion.
A female waited outside while this was going on.
Facing six charges in connection with the incident is 37-year-old Robert Christopher Bomba.
Those charges include forcible confinement, break and enter, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of stolen property.
