Crime
October 30, 2018 7:14 pm

Nanaimo man charged in attack on terminally ill woman in Sicamous: RCMP

By Manager Radio News  Global News

A terminally-ill Sicamous woman has been rushed to hospital after being brutally assaulted in a violent home invasion. As Jules Knox reports, police have found the getaway vehicle, but the men are still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

A A

RCMP in Nanaimo have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the beating of a terminally-ill woman in Sicamous.

READ MORE: Sicamous home invasion suspects still at large, woman ‘absolutely traumatized’

Police say two armed men forced their way into the home in Sicamous. A 59-year-old female victim, who is terminally ill with cancer, was held at gunpoint and kicked in the face during the alleged home invasion.

A female waited outside while this was going on.

Facing six charges in connection with the incident is 37-year-old Robert Christopher Bomba.

READ MORE: Arrest made in violent Sicamous home invasion

Those charges include forcible confinement, break and enter, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of stolen property.
Report an error
Arrests
Assault Causing Bodily Harm
Break And Enter
Forcible Confinement
Home Invasion
Nanaimo
Nanaimo RCMP
news
possession of stolen property
RCMP
Robert Christopher Bomba
Royal Canadian Mounted Police
Sicamous
Terminally Ill

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News