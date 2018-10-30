Airdrie students create crosses to honour Canadians killed in Afghanistan

Airdrie high school students have played a big role in creating a new Remembrance Day commemoration in their city.

The students built 152 crosses to honour Canadians who died serving in Afghanistan, learning about their sacrifice while working on the project.

“I didn’t know how many people were impacted, so close to home,” said Grade 11 student Anna Brown.

After constructing the crosses, the students installed them alongside a Light Armored Vehicle that serves as a permanent military memorial in Airdrie.

“In school, you just kind of know the basics,” said Grade 11 student Khushveer Chowhan. “But here, you actually get to understand where people are coming from, meet people who’ve got personal experiences.”

It was Dianne Kuhn’s experience with the military that inspired her to organize the crosses project.

“My husband served for a year in Afghanistan,” Kuhn said. “And being a military family, these guys are my family.”

Visiting the crosses brings some moving moments for veterans.

“It’s a great tribute, great job by the students who put it together,” said veteran George Dunn. “We appreciate it.”

The crosses will remain on display through Remembrance Day, outside the Nose Creek Valley Museum in Airdrie.

“It was good to make these crosses,” said Grade 11 student Riley Buhler. “Especially to recognize all soldiers that fought for us and are still overseas fighting for us.”