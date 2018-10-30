Calgary police looking for man believed responsible for several ‘indecent acts’

The Calgary Police Service has turned to the public in hopes of tracking down a man believed to be responsible for several indecent acts, the force said on Tuesday afternoon.

Between Sept. 4 and Sept. 19, police were called for reports of a man masturbating in an older grey Dodge truck at a business at 1632 14 Ave N.W. Police believe the same man is involved in three other similar incidents that were reported in Airdrie and northwest Calgary.

READ MORE: Vancouver police looking for more victims after man arrested in string of indecent acts

Police are looking for Calvin Korsberg, 52, in relation to the acts. Police said he is known to use several aliases, including Calvin Forsberg and Calvin Vandale.

Korsberg is also wanted on several warrants for breaching a protection order and a probation order, as well as warrants for traffic tickets.

WATCH: Man wanted for committing indecent act

Police said he has tattoo of wings on his upper right arm and a dragon tattoo on his upper left arm. Police believe he uses a bicycle as his primary mode of transportation.

Anyone with information about these incidents or the identity of this man is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.