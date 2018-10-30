Calgary Olympic committee recommends cancelling bid to host 2026 Games

The Calgary 2026 Olympic Bid Committee has recommended the city stop its work on a bid to host the Games.

Councillor Evan Woolley made the recommendation before Calgary City Council Tuesday afternoon, saying “the clock has run out.”

“We do not have acceptable funding in place,” Woolley said, suggesting it wasn’t fair to ask Calgarians to vote in two weeks without a financial agreement in place. “I did not take this decision lightly.”

The fate of the bid was called into question last week after it was learned the federal government would commit $1.75 billion to the bid, but with one contentious requirement: that the municipal and provincial governments match that investment — something both levels of government said was not possible.

The provincial government announced earlier in October it would give $700 million should Calgary be selected as the 2026 host city.

“Without funding agreements today, we cannot deliver on our mandate,” Woolley said. “There is not a fiscally responsible plan without these funding agreements in place and we cannot be transparent about the details of this plan when there are no details to show on the funding side.”

Council will have to vote on the recommendation on Wednesday — it needs 10 votes to pass.

A vote to end the bid process would effectively cancel the plebiscite scheduled for Nov. 13. Advanced voting has been scheduled to take place on Nov. 6 and 7 and mail-in ballots have already been sent in.

Wooley said that even if a deal were to be reached within a week of the scheduled plebiscite date, it would be “unfair and not in keeping with council’s principles” to ask Calgarians to consider all the details and make an informed decision.

“I think it’s time that we move on,” he said, adding that there are many other issues on councillors’ plates, including the struggling downtown and business communities, the economy, as well as transportation and transit.

— With files from Global’s Lauren Pullen