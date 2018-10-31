Calgary 2026 Olympic bid still alive after city council vote

Calgary city council has voted against recommendations to stop work on a 2026 Olympic bid.

The decision means Calgarians will head to the polls to vote in the Nov. 13 plebiscite.

Councillor Evan Woolley made recommendations before a committee meeting Tuesday afternoon saying “the clock has run out.” He suggested it wasn’t fair to ask Calgarians to vote in two weeks without a financial agreement in place.

READ MORE: Calgary City Council to vote on cancelling 2026 Olympic bid

Late Tuesday night, the Calgary 2026 Bid Corporation (BidCo) released a statement saying the federal and provincial governments had signed an agreement to reconsider an Olympic funding proposal pegged at $2.875 billion.

The proposal marked the first time the feds have signed an official agreement and the first time the City of Calgary had put forward a number publicly.

Councillors were involved in heated debate for much of the afternoon as they worked through the new costs, overrun risks and the possibility of moving the plebiscite date.

Councillor Ward Sutherland urged Calgarians to do their research in the next few days as the city heads toward the plebiscite.

“Whether you’re for or against, stay out of the ugly conversation,” he said, referencing the disagreements among some councillors.

“Get off Twitter, talk to each other like the old world and have a conversation. Try to get the right information and respect each other regardless of your position.”

The BidCo was critical of council, saying if the plebiscite was cancelled, it would be undermining three years of work.

In the new proposal, the City of Calgary would contribute $370 million in cash, $150 million in pre-authorized Victoria Park and Stampede access improvements, and an insurance redemption amount of $200 million to cover a “defined contingency.”

The Alberta government maintained its original offer of $700 million.

The federal government would provide $1.423 billion, matching financial commitments to event costs made by the province, the City of Calgary and the Town of Canmore.

READ MORE: Calgary 2026 Olympic funding proposal agreed to by federal, provincial governments: BidCo

A letter that BidCo sent to the premier, the feds and to Calgary’s mayor also mentioned $30 million in “leveraging initiatives” that have been identified in the hosting plan.

BidCo said the funding proposal strikes the right balance of money from all levels of government and means a strong investment that would allow Calgary to benefit from new infrastructure.

“This is a proposal that makes sense and is a good deal for Calgarians,” said BidCo board chair Scott Hutcheson in a press release Tuesday night. “I’m confident we and our government partners can agree to move forward and reach an agreement in principle.

READ MORE: IOC visits Calgary to tour legacy Olympic venues, meet with bid committee

–With files from Global News’ Kaylen Small