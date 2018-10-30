Traffic
90-year-old Toronto man dies in hospital after being struck by car

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto police say a 90-year-old man who was hit by a car while riding his scooter earlier this month has died in hospital.

Police said just after 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 18, the man was crossing mid-block on Ossington Avenue north of Northumberland Street when a BMW M3 being driven by a 30-year-old man struck the victim.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was taken to hospital in serious condition. He died on Monday from his injuries.

Officers said the investigation is still ongoing and charges haven’t been laid.

Anyone with information or video footage of the collision is asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

