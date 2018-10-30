Saskatoon weather outlook: spooky Halloween, snowy start to November
Spooky Halloween forecast followed by a snowy start to November.
Saskatoon Forecast
Tuesday
1 degree was where Saskatoon started the day Tuesday morning under mostly cloudy skies.
A breezy northwesterly wind kicked in during the morning up to 30 km/h with gusts of 50 km/h as we warmed up into mid-single digits heading into the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy skies and gusty wind continue into the afternoon as we warm up to a daytime high around 6 degrees or so.
Tuesday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue to dominate the night as winds ease back and we cool down below freezing by a degree or so.
Halloween Wednesday
-6 is around what it’ll feel like Halloween morning as you’re heading out the door under mostly cloudy skies.
Clouds will start to clear out through the spooky day as we warm up to around 7 degrees by mid-afternoon before dipping down to around 2 or 3 degree by trick-or-treat time under partly cloudy skies.
Thursday-Friday
A system bringing snow and some rain will roll in to kickoff November on Thursday, with the precipitation beginning very early in the morning and easing midday as clouds continue.
Another wave of clouds with a risk of rain and rolls in with the next system on Friday with afternoon highs in mid-single digits with breezy winds gusting up to 40 km/h both days.
Weekend Outlook
Some lingering flurries are possible to start the day on Saturday before another system swings in a risk of snow on Sunday as daytime highs dip down toward the freezing mark for the first weekend of November.
The Oct. 30 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Shawn Ethier near Uranium City:
Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.
For weather on the go, download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.