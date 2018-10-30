Saskatoon weather outlook: spooky Halloween, snowy start to November

Spooky Halloween forecast followed by a snowy start to November.

Saskatoon Forecast

Tuesday

1 degree was where Saskatoon started the day Tuesday morning under mostly cloudy skies.

A breezy northwesterly wind kicked in during the morning up to 30 km/h with gusts of 50 km/h as we warmed up into mid-single digits heading into the afternoon.

Halloween is just around the corner, but how should you dress? We’ll tell you how cold it’ll feel on your skin ahead on Global News at 6pm https://t.co/lqEWYBEGgI #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/cO7fG8QFw6 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 29, 2018

Mostly cloudy skies and gusty wind continue into the afternoon as we warm up to a daytime high around 6 degrees or so.

Tuesday Night

Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue to dominate the night as winds ease back and we cool down below freezing by a degree or so.

Halloween Wednesday

-6 is around what it’ll feel like Halloween morning as you’re heading out the door under mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds will start to clear out through the spooky day as we warm up to around 7 degrees by mid-afternoon before dipping down to around 2 or 3 degree by trick-or-treat time under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday-Friday

A system bringing snow and some rain will roll in to kickoff November on Thursday, with the precipitation beginning very early in the morning and easing midday as clouds continue.

Another wave of clouds with a risk of rain and rolls in with the next system on Friday with afternoon highs in mid-single digits with breezy winds gusting up to 40 km/h both days.

Weekend Outlook

Some lingering flurries are possible to start the day on Saturday before another system swings in a risk of snow on Sunday as daytime highs dip down toward the freezing mark for the first weekend of November.

The Oct. 30 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Shawn Ethier near Uranium City:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon's most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

