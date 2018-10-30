Pit bull seized after senior attacked in Bridgewater

A woman in her 70s was injured after a pit bull got loose and attacked her in Bridgewater, N.S., according to police.

The Bridgewater Police Service says they responded to a report of an injured woman on Victoria Road on Saturday.

Police believe the woman in her 70s was injured by a large brown pit bull while she was walking on the sidewalk with friends.

Police say the dog broke free from its leash and lunged at the victim, causing her to fall on the street.

The woman was sent to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The dog has been seized under the Town of Bridgewater dog bylaw. Police say charges are pending.