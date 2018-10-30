Woman dressed as zombie forced to go to dentist after fake fangs get stuck on teeth

An Alabama woman dressed as a zombie was forced to seek emergency dental work after the fake fangs she wore actually became a little more permanent than she originally hoped for.

Anna Tew paid $3 for a set of fake fangs to complete her costume but when she couldn’t remove them from her mouth, she had to seek emergency dental work.

“I was trying to remove them because they were just tight,” Tew told WKRG News.

Tew said she used the adhesive that was supplied with the fangs, but the fake teeth wouldn’t budge, causing her pain.

“I even took a pair of wire clippers and cut the tips off of those,” Tew told the news station.

The woman ended up at an emergency dental office.

“He talked about drilling. They had a saw, talked about taking [them] off in sections, and they couldn’t numb it because they were scared they would actually pull my teeth out,” Tew said. “So he went in and picked and pulled and I squealed like a baby and they got them out.”

The dentist was able to remove the fake fangs after a bit of scrapping and poking around.

“Just the natural state of your teeth and your gums can sometimes cause something to adhere and get stuck,” the doctor told WKRG News.