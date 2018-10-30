Starlight Foundation gives a 9-year-old a spree of a lifetime

As the countdown started he was ready to go, with a shopping cart close by, his glasses on and a purple shirt. As Starlight Children’s Foundation employees shouted, “go!” nine-year-old “Matteo” was off to the races, heading down the aisles of the LaSalle Toys R Us.

I caught up with 9-year-old "Matteo" today, a boy with Hurler syndrome. He got to live the dream of just about every kid alive — he got three minutes to himself at a Toys R Us with the right to keep whatever he could take. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Sd4JICzoUZ — Billy Shields (@billyshields) October 30, 2018

“Matteo” suffers from Hurler syndrome, a rare and chronic illness which involves frequent hospitalization. He was chosen by the foundation to be the lucky recipient of a three-minute dash through Toys R Us, with the right to keep as much as he could take off the shelves.

I also got to see "Matteo" case the joint with his family to figure out where all the good stuff is. Because you don't want to get stuck in the corner with linens or plush stuff if there's a Nintendo Switch on the other side. Important life lesson there. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/HLoRAZtkZG — Billy Shields (@billyshields) October 30, 2018

“I think I was more excited than him, and he was quite excited,” said “Angie,” his mother. She pushed the cart as he pitched items like a Nintendo Switch, a remote control monster truck and a Nerf gun. “He kept saying when I applied initially, ‘I’m going to win this.'”

Here was what he picked up. He got at least two remote control vehicles, one of which was a monster truck, which I thought was cool. Also he got a couple Nerf guns. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/mNCeswwJmM — Billy Shields (@billyshields) October 30, 2018

The foundation is a charity aimed brightening the lives of children with chronic or fatal illnesses. It has been operating for almost 30 years.