Human skull discovered in RM of Tache

A local hunter made a grisly discovery Saturday evening in the RM of Tache, when he came upon what appeared to be a human skull.

Steinbach RCMP and Forensic Identification Unit specialists confirmed it was human remains.

RCMP say the remains are believed to have been there for “an extended period of time” but an exact time frame is unknown.

An investigation to identify the remains is ongoing, with help from the the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

On Oct 27 Steinbach #rcmpmb received a report of human remains. A hunter found what he thought to be a human skull in the RM of Taché. It was confirmed human remains that had been there for an extended period of time. Investigation continuing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 30, 2018

