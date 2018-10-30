Human skull discovered in RM of Tache
A A
A local hunter made a grisly discovery Saturday evening in the RM of Tache, when he came upon what appeared to be a human skull.
Steinbach RCMP and Forensic Identification Unit specialists confirmed it was human remains.
RCMP say the remains are believed to have been there for “an extended period of time” but an exact time frame is unknown.
READ MORE: Human remains found on Ebb and Flow First Nation: RCMP
An investigation to identify the remains is ongoing, with help from the the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
WATCH: Human remains found in Springfield, Manitoba
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.