Camera captures car slamming into stopped emergency vehicle in New Jersey

New Jersey police are urging caution after a car slammed into a stopped emergency vehicle Saturday and nearly took a road worker’s life.

A Glen Rock police vehicle’s camera captured the incident. Authorities later released the video on social media to remind drivers of New Jersey’s “Move Over” law.

READ MORE: Officer pulls over alleged car thief and watches as his patrol car stolen

“New Jersey law requires drivers approaching stationary emergency vehicles, tow trucks, garbage trucks and other highway safety vehicles displaying red, blue and/or amber flashing lights to move over one lane or, if not safe to move over, then slow down below the posted speed limit,” the Glen Rock Police Department said.

Department of Transportation workers were present at the time. At least one could be seen thrown when the vehicles collided.

“In this case, neither the DOT workers nor the Glen Rock Police Officer suffered any serious injury,” police added.