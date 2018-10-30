OLG makes a millionaire out of another Londoner

Another Londoner has won a large chunk of change by playing the lottery.

OLG says Donghu Bai won $1 million with ENCORE in the Oct. 13 LOTTO 649 draw. Donghu matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Esso on Barton Street in Hamilton.

Last week, OLG announced that Steve Hillier won the $1 million in the Lotto MAX draw on Oct. 19. The winning ticket was purchased at the Petro Canada gas station on Wellington Road in London.

That wasn’t the only big win for Hillier last week. He defeated Ward 14 incumbent Jared Zaifman in London’s municipal election on Oct. 22.