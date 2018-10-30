west kelowna smoke alarms
October 30, 2018 10:34 am

West Kelowna smoke alarm campaign results alarming

By Global News
File / Global News
The City of West Kelowna finds the results of a recent smoke alarm campaign – alarming.

The local fire department went door-to-door in West Kelowna visiting 65 residences in a mobile home community.

“The results of this initiative showed that of the homes visited, 58 per cent did not have a smoke alarm present, or had alarms that were either not working or expired,” the city said in a news release.

“For those homes without protection, fire personnel installed maintenance-free 10-year smoke and carbon monoxide alarms at no cost to the resident.”

This is fire prevention week.

