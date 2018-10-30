Delivery vehicles engulfed in flames on McGillivray

Winnipeg fire crews responded to an unusual scene in the 2400 block of McGillivray Boulevard early Tuesday morning, when two delivery vehicles were found engulfed in flames.

The fire was controlled and contained to the vehicles themselves, with only superficial smoke and fire damage to an adjacent building’s exterior.

READ MORE: Fire crews extinguish attic blaze at Hi-Ball Restaurant

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Damage estimates are not yet available.

WATCH: Community rallies around Point Douglas house fire victims