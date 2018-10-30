Muskoka Lakes man charged with sexual assault

A man has been charged after a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted in Muskoka Lakes Township, police say.

According to Bracebridge OPP, on Sept. 22 2017, the victim met the suspect at a golf tournament in the Bracebridge area.

Police say the alleged assault took place after the tournament at a residence in Muskoka Lakes Township.

Officers say the victim reported the incident to the York Regional police, who then advised the Bracebridge OPP.

Following a police investigation, 39-year-old Christopher William Finlay from Georgian Bay Township was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Officers say Finlay is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Nov. 6.