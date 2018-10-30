Ottawa’s 3rd shooting in less than a day leaves 2 men injured: police

Local police say two young men were injured in a shooting in Ottawa’s west end on Monday night, the city’s third in less than 24 hours.

Officers were called to the area near Carling Avenue and Ritchie Street in Britannia around 11:15 p.m. on Monday, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service confirmed Tuesday morning.

Two men, aged 23 and 24, were found at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital, Const. Chuck Benoit said.

Monday night’s incident came after two shootings earlier in the day.

Police were first called to the 100 block of Carruthers Avenue in Mechanicsville, just west of the downtown core, just before 4 a.m. Officers found a dead man at the scene, who investigators on Tuesday morning identified as Guled Ahmed, a 23-year-old from Toronto.

Less than four hours later, shortly after 7:30 a.m., Ottawa police responded to reports of gunfire downtown on Gilmour Street, between Bronson Avenue and Percy Street.

The bullets were fired at a home but police found no victims at the scene, Benoit said.

He said police continue their investigations into all three incidents and there’s nothing to suggest the shootings are linked.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made in any of these cases.