Police attend Cloverdale weapons complaint, affecting traffic
Surrey RCMP were on the scene for a weapons complaint at 176th Street and 60th Avenue in Cloverdale on Monday night.
Traffic was affected in the immediate area and drivers were urged to take alternate routes.
Police said they were speaking with witnesses to obtain further information regarding the incident.
The prove was still in its early stages.
Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.
