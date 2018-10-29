New training program for drone pilots launches in Lethbridge

The popularity of Remotely Piloted Aerial Systems, more commonly known as drones, has soared to new heights.

Drones have become more affordable and as business opportunities continue to open up, Transport Canada has started to create and adjust its regulations.

“The rules are changing rapidly and they should be because we have had quite a few near misses since this technology has taken off, which really started in about the early 2000s,” said Mike Hoffman with Studio Eh Productions and Aerial Observation Services.

Hoffman and his business partner Myles Floer have started a new pilot certificate program in southern Alberta. It will give drone users the proper tools and knowledge to navigate the growing industry.

They have partnered with Excel Flight Training for a series of courses, aimed at the future of unmanned flying.

“The airspace that we fly in, it’s shared airspace.

“As pilots ourselves that fly aircraft we have to also share this space with operators of drones and UAV’s [Unmanned Aerial Vehicle] and having a good understanding of what they’re doing and them having a good understanding of what we’re doing in the aircraft really makes the whole process safer,” said Roland Morton with Excel Flight Training.

Hoffman added the opportunities for drone-related careers are endless.

The increased demand is also shining a light on the importance of safety.

“We are going to be seeing Remotely Piloted Aerial Systems doing all kids of jobs, anywhere from doing pipeline inspections, windmill inspections here locally in southern Alberta, all the way to delivering defibrillators to curbside to people who are in distress.”

Information on the training courses can be found here.