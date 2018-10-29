Cannabis
Supplying pot to 13-year-old means enormous fine for Sandy Bay resident

A teenager was found to be under the influence of pot by Manitoba First Nations Police.

A resident of Sandy Bay First Nation is facing a fine of $2,542 for supplying pot to a 13-year-old on Friday afternoon.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNP) said Monday that the youth was suspected to be high while at school.

When spoken to by police, the 13-year-old admitted to smoking pot and told them which adult had provided the cannabis, who was then issued a ticket for $2,542 – the highest fine available under the province’s new recreational cannabis laws.

