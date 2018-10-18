High Thompson driver has licence suspended on first day of legal pot

A 20-year-old Thompson man has been arrested for impaired driving only a day after the legalization of cannabis.

Thompson RCMP were at a check stop at the intersection of Cree Road and Deerwood Drive early Thursday morning, when they noticed an SUV make a sudden turn away from the check stop.

When officers stopped the vehicle, they smelled pot and noticed signs of impairment in the driver.

The driver, who admitted to using cannabis, was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. He was taken to a medical facility for a blood test.

Although the man’s licence has been suspended, charges won’t be laid until police receive the blood test results.

