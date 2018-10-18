Crime
High Thompson driver has licence suspended on first day of legal pot

By Online Journalist  Global News

Thompson RCMP arrested a 20-year-old man for impaired driving.

Global News / File
A 20-year-old Thompson man has been arrested for impaired driving only a day after the legalization of cannabis.

Thompson RCMP were at a check stop at the intersection of Cree Road and Deerwood Drive early Thursday morning, when they noticed an SUV make a sudden turn away from the check stop.

When officers stopped the vehicle, they smelled pot and noticed signs of impairment in the driver.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police issue their first cannabis ticket Wednesday

The driver, who admitted to using cannabis, was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. He was taken to a medical facility for a blood test.

Although the man’s licence has been suspended, charges won’t be laid until police receive the blood test results.

WATCH: As pot legalization looms, concerns remain about drug-impaired driving
