Barrie police seek to identify suspect accused of using stolen credit cards

Police are seeking to identify a suspect accused of using bank cards stolen from a vehicle in Barrie.
According to Barrie police, on Friday, a victim returned to a vehicle parked outside of a business on Cundles Street East to find a window had been smashed and personal items, including bank cards, had been stolen.
Police say once the victim noticed the bank cards had been taken, the victim contacted a financial institution to cancel the cards, yet learned the cards had already been used at various stores throughout the city.
Officers are now searching for a male suspect, in his 40s or 50s, with brown hair. Police say he was seen wearing a black hoodie with a Deadpool logo, black track pants with a Blue Jays logo, a black and grey hat and black and white running shoes.
Police say he was driving an older model, black GMC Yukon equipped with roof racks.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
