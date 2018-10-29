Toronto Blue Jays

October 29, 2018 3:47 pm
Updated: October 29, 2018 3:50 pm

Long road through the minors leads to Blue Jays managing job for Charlie Montoyo

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Charlie Montoyo gives his first press conference as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays

Charlie Montoyo has a piece of advice for managers in minor league baseball who have big-league aspirations —  just keep grinding it out.

Montoyo was introduced today as the 13th manager of the Toronto Blue Jays, capping a long road to a Major-League managing job for the 53-year-old.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay coach Charlie Montoyo named new Toronto Blue Jays manager

Montoyo, who spent last season as Tampa Bay’s bench coach, has managed teams at every classification in the Rays’ system, including seven years at the helm of the triple-A Durham Bulls.

WATCH: ‘I love Canada’ proclaims new Jays manager Montoyo

He was named International League manager of the year in 2010 and 2013.

Montoyo replaces John Gibbons, who parted ways with the Blue Jays after this past season.

The native of Florida, Puerto Rico is the Blue Jays’ first Hispanic manager and describes his managing style as a “blend of old-school and analytics.”

© 2018 The Canadian Press

