October 29, 2018 3:39 pm

Teenage boy arrested after online threat made to Cape Breton high school

By Staff The Canadian Press
RCMP say a 15-year-old boy has been arrested after an online threat was made to a Cape Breton high school.

Police says they were alerted to the threat at Dalbrae Academy in Mabou, N.S., around 11:40 a.m. on Monday.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says although police aren’t giving details on the nature of the threat, it was concerning enough to the local school board that the decision was made to place the school in lockdown.

No one was hurt, and Clarke says the youth was arrested about two hours after police responded.

She says no charges have yet been laid.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Inverness detachment of the RCMP.

