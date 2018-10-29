Drone not the cause of Leicester helicopter crash as black box found: police

The helicopter crash that killed Leicester City soccer club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was not caused by a police drone, Leicestershire Police said on Monday, as investigations continue into how the accident happened.

Thai businessman Srivaddhanaprabha died along with four others when his helicopter crashed and then exploded outside the club’s King Power Stadium in Leicester, Britain, on Saturday after a Premier League match against West Ham United.

WATCH: Leicester City football club owner’s helicopter crashes outside stadium

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it had recovered the flight data recorder and would remain in the city until the end of the week before transporting the wreckage to its facilities in Farnborough.

“Today, our inspectors in Farnborough will start working on the recorder, which was subject to intense heat as a result of the post-accident fire,” according to a statement from the AAIB, which investigates all civil aircraft accidents in Britain.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

READ MORE: Leicester City football club owner’s helicopter crashes outside stadium

Leicestershire Police said on Twitter that its drone was not in flight when the helicopter left the stadium.

The drone came down in a car park outside the grounds shortly after 7:30 p.m. GMT, about an hour after the end the match.

WATCH: Leicester City football club owner confirmed dead in chopper crash

Police named the other victims of the crash as passengers Izabela Roza Lechowicz, Nursara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare and pilot Eric Swaffer.

The Italian maker of the helicopter, Leonardo SpA, said it was ready to assist with the investigation.

READ MORE: 5,000-1 underdog Leicester wins first Premier League title

Vichai’s family, including his son Aiyawatt and wife Aimon, arrived at the stadium on Monday to lay flowers among the mass of tributes already left by the club’s supporters.

Hundreds of people had queued since the morning to lay toys, scarves and bouquets to remember the much-loved owner, who took over the club in 2010 and oversaw its incredible rise from the second tier to Premier League title winners in 2016.

WATCH: Family of Leicester City’s late chairman pay respects at stadium

Players and staff from the club were also at the stadium to pay their respects.

Leicester City’s first-team squad had a short training session on Monday morning, but the club’s fourth-round League Cup tie with Southampton, scheduled for Tuesday at the King Power, was postponed because of the accident.