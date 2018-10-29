8 people from Waterloo region to receive Canada 150+ Commemorative Medal

Eight people from Waterloo Region have been chosen to receive the Senate of Canada 150+ Commemorative Medal.

Joy Huggins, Marietta Gassewitz, Dianne Crossley, Isabel Cisterna, David Marskell, Richard Chambers, Fran Pappert-Shannon and Kimberly Fowler will receive their medals at a ceremony in Ottawa on Wednesday morning.

The medals are awarded “to unsung heroes, which are Canadians or permanent residents who have actively committed their time with generosity, dedication, volunteerism and hard work to make their hometowns, communities, regions or province a better place to live.”

The honourees’ names were submitted to the Senate by Sen. Marty Deacon.

The local senator met the seven mayors of Waterloo region in April before a list of applicants was submitted for the special honour.

“It has been an honour to learn more about the diverse accomplishments of so many in Waterloo Region,” Deacon said in a statement. “It is a fantastic region to serve as Senator. I am thrilled to host these recipients in the Senate Chamber next week. There will be a celebration in Waterloo in the near future.”

The honourees:

Joy Huggins, Wildlife Haven Waterloo

Marietta Gassewitz, chair of Neighborhood Watch, Waterloo

Dianne Crossley, itinerant child and youth worker, Waterloo Region District School Board

Isabel Cisterna, Neruda Arts, Waterloo Region

David Marskell, THEMUSEUM, Kitchener

Richard Chambers, volunteer with city of Waterloo

Fran Pappert-Shannon, Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener

Kimberly Fowler, Fiddlesticks Community Centre, Cambridge