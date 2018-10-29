London police lay drug charges against woman already wanted by St. Thomas police

When London police went to arrest a woman on outstanding warrants on Friday, they ended up laying charges of their own.

Police say the woman was wanted by the St. Thomas Police Service.

Officers arrested her on Friday in the area of Hamilton Road and Egerton Street, but also wound up arresting a London man and seizing a variety of drugs.

Police seized $1,700 worth of meth, $3,500 worth of fentanyl and purple fentanyl, $60 worth of Dilaudid (hydromorphone), roughly $7,000 cash, scales, packaging, and a cellphone.

A woman, 40, and man, 32, both of London have been jointly charged with three counts of possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking.