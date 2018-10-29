Pipelines and post-secondary education to be discussed as Alberta legislature resumes

Politicians in Alberta returned to work on Monday at the legislature.

Government house leader Brian Mason said 12 bills are to be introduced during the six-week fall sitting.

Mason said one will be about improving accessibility to post-secondary education and another on further modernizing securities regulations.

He said there also will be legislation giving medical professions more power to sanction members for abusive acts, sexual or otherwise, toward patients.

A report is also expected on how municipalities are operating and benefiting from photo radar.

The Opposition United Conservatives want to talk pipelines, and are calling for an emergency debate on the Trans Mountain project, which is stalled amid renewed studies and consultations.