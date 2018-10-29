Saskatoon weather outlook: cloudy end to October, snowy start to November

A cloudy finish to October with snow on the way for November.

Saskatoon forecast

Monday

1 C was where Saskatoon started the week under cloudy skies Monday morning.

A breezy westerly wind kicked in during the day as temperatures climbed up into mid-single digits heading into the noon hour.

50 km/h wind gusts are possible through the afternoon as the city climbs to an afternoon high around 7 C under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday night

Clouds and a slight chance of showers or flurries stick around overnight with a gusty westerly wind as conditions cool back below freezing by a degree.

Tuesday

-6 is around what it’ll feel like Tuesday morning as you’re heading out the door in the morning under mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds linger through the day with a slight chance of showers or flurries midday with northwesterly winds around 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h in the morning and an afternoon high around 5 or 6 C.

Halloween Wednesday

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are slated to dominate the day for Halloween with an afternoon high reaching up to 6 C during the day.

Winds will ease back for the big day with temperatures just above the freezing mark for trick-or-treaters as they’re heading out and falling below freezing later in the evening.

Thursday-Friday

A system swinging through Saskatchewan on Thursday will bring in a better chance of rain and snow to start November with some sunny breaks possible on Friday before the next wave of clouds rolls in.

Daytime highs will only make it up a few degrees above freezing both days with morning lows slated to slide below the freezing mark.

Weekend outlook

There is still some uncertainty with the weekend forecast, however at this point, Saturday is expected to see some sunshine with clouds returning and a good chance of snow on Sunday with afternoon highs just above freezing.

