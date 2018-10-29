Crime
October 29, 2018 2:09 pm

Police investigating after shots fired into 2 homes in Angus

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Nottawasaga OPP are investigating after shots were fired into two homes in Angus.

Police are investigating after shots were fired into two homes in Angus.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, on Sunday at around 11:45 p.m., shots were fired into two residences on Admiral Crescent.

Officers say the homes were occupied at the time of the incident.

According to police, while no injuries were reported, one of the bullets came within inches of a sleeping toddler.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have surveillance or dashcam footage of the area is asked to contact police at 705-434-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

