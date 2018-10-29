Sports
October 29, 2018 12:55 pm

Ottawa Senators Mark Borowiecki to face hearing over hit to Cody Eakin

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News
After just coming back after a one-game suspension for an illegal elbow, the NHL’s department of player safety announced Monday that Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki will have another hearing after an alleged illegal hit to the head.

The hit occurred against Vegas forward Cody Eakin in the first period of the game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. After the hit, Borowiecki was assessed a five-minute major on the play and was ejected for the rest of the game after a fight with defenceman Jon Merrill. Eakin was able to skate off the ice on his own after the hit.

This was Borowiecki’s first game back after serving the one-game suspension for an illegal elbow he threw against Urho Vaakanainen of the Boston Bruins on Oct. 23.

The Senators went on to lose the game in 4-3 in overtime.

