RCMP warn Halifax residents after series of late night break-ins in Cole Harbour

Halifax RCMP are warning residents in Cole Harbour after a series of late-night break-ins in the area.
Police say that three homes were broken into in the area of Colby Village over the weekend — all of which occurred while the residents of the homes were at home and were asleep at the time.
The Mounties say that keys, IDs, shoes and food were taken from the homes.
Although no one was hurt, the RCMP is asking residents to take precautions to protect themselves.
They are asking residents to be mindful of locking their homes at night and report any suspicious activity to the police by calling 911.
Police have issued the following steps to improve your home’s safety:
The Mounties say the victims of the break-ins contacted police several hours after the break-ins were discovered, “significantly” decreasing the ability for police to find a suspect.
Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact RCMP at 902-490-5020 or to call Crime Stoppers.
