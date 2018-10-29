Crime
RCMP warn Halifax residents after series of late night break-ins in Cole Harbour

Halifax RCMP have issued a warning to residents in Cole Harbour of recent break-ins in the area.

Halifax RCMP are warning residents in Cole Harbour after a series of late-night break-ins in the area.

Police say that three homes were broken into in the area of Colby Village over the weekend — all of which occurred while the residents of the homes were at home and were asleep at the time.

The Mounties say that keys, IDs, shoes and food were taken from the homes.

Although no one was hurt, the RCMP is asking residents to take precautions to protect themselves.

They are asking residents to be mindful of locking their homes at night and report any suspicious activity to the police by calling 911.

Police have issued the following steps to improve your home’s safety:

  • Report suspicious activity immediately to police. Consider neighbourhood watch programs in your community
  • Invest in alarm systems and video security systems
  • Secure all doors and windows and ensure garage doors are kept closed and locked
  • Install timers on interior lights when you are not at home
  • Have someone look after your home when you are planning to be away for an extended absence
  • Do not place your car keys close to the door, and store them in an inconspicuous location
  • Keep remote garage door openers out of sight or hidden in your vehicle
  • Record serial numbers of valuable items

The Mounties say the victims of the break-ins contacted police several hours after the break-ins were discovered, “significantly” decreasing the ability for police to find a suspect.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact RCMP at 902-490-5020 or to call Crime Stoppers.

