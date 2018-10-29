Adopt A Pal: Meet a pooch that likes to smooch and a chill chihuahua

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, one pooch offer endless amounts of kisses and a another dog that loves to sit and relax visited Global News Morning from Before The Bridge Senior K9 Rescue.

Lily is three-years-old and recently had a cancerous tumor successfully removed. She loves to give kisses and stay active.

“There’s not a mean bone in her body,” a foster parent said.

Lily also gets along with other dogs well and is good with kids, but it is best that Lily doesn’t have a cat in the house with her.

READ MORE: Adopt a Pal: Meet a energetic, but respectful dog and explore doggie dating

Chip is an eight-year-old chihuahua-mix that loves to find a comfy spot and relax, and loves getting a good pet or two.

He is good with other dog, however, it he’s best with ones his own size. He likes to play with kids.

Rescues are always looking for foster parents, including Before The Bridge, to help give dogs a loving temporary home before finding the forever place.

Foster parents help dogs get back on the routine of living in a loving home full-time.

For more information about dogs available or becoming a foster parent, you can visit Before The Bridge’s website.

WATCH: Before The Bridge talks about the experience of a foster parent