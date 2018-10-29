Suspicious package sent to CNN headquarters intercepted at mailing facility
A suspicious package addressed to CNN headquarters in Atlanta was intercepted at a mailing facility Monday morning.
CNN president Jeff Zucker confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter.
“All mail, at all CNN domestic bureaus, is being screened at off-site facilities as of last Wednesday,” he explained.
Zucker said the package never made it to the CNN Center.
CNN noted that it is unclear if the package is related to the series of pipe bombs mailed out to prominent Democrats and the CNN New York office last week, but it does have a similar appearance.
A 56-year-old suspect named Cesar Sayoc has been arrested in relation to last week’s parcel bombs.
If it is related, it would be the 15th such package in less than a week.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
