1 student shot at North Carolina high school, suspect in custody: police

Police are on scene at a North Carolina high school after a shooting sent one student to the hospital Monday morning.

The shooting took place at Butler High School in Mattews, N.C. around 7:15 a.m. local time. When police arrived on scene one student was shot and was rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries, the Matthews Police Department said.

Another student was taken into custody, police added.

Police said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and the scene is secured by police.