Police seek 28-year-old London man in weekend shooting on Marconi Boulevard
London police are searching for a 28-year-old wanted in connection with a shooting Sunday morning.
Police and EMS responded to reports of a shooting at a public housing complex on Marconi Boulevard near Noel Avenue around 3:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, officers say they’ve received information that two men were arguing in a parking lot near the residence, at which time one of the men shot the other.
The suspect fled the scene and the firearm has not been recovered, police said.
As a result of the investigation, 28-year-old Jason Richard Borden of London is facing eight charges including, one count each of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent to wound.
Borden is described as black with a light complexion, about five foot six, approximately 140 pounds with long black hair in a ponytail.
Borden is not in custody at this time and police warn that he should not be approached.
If you see him, call 911.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident or Borden’s whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.
