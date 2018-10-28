Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt due to snow storm

The Coquihalla highway was closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt due to a snow storm causing unsafe driving conditions, DriveBC said Sunday morning.

Highway 5 was hammered by snowfall overnight, catching cleanup crews by surprise.

On Sunday morning, Environment Canada also issued a snowfall warning for the area with an additional 10 to 20 centimetres expected to fall.

“An unstable flow off the Pacific Ocean will continue today and tonight. Heavy bouts of precipitation have lowered snow levels to near 1,000 meters this morning and the snow level is expected to hover near that mark through tonight,” said the weather warning.

A vehicle incident snarled traffic northbound on Sunday and drivers were warned to expect delays southbound due to winter driving conditions.

Just before 11 a.m. the agency reported the Coquihalla Highway is shut down in both directions.