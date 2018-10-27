Okanagan weather: Overnight rain in valley, snow forecast for Connector

Temperatures in the Okanagan are currently sunny, but if you plan on leaving the valley by vehicle this weekend, prepare for winter driving conditions.

According to Environment Canada, Saturday’s weather forecast for the Okanagan is a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11 C. Overnight, however, periods of rain are expected, along with a low of 5 C.

At higher elevations, such as the Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector, that rain will turn into snow. The snow level is projected at 1,600 metres, with five centimetres of snow forecast for the summit. Below 1,600 metres, such as the Coquihalla Summit at 1,230 metres, rain is expected.

Heading east, there is a snowfall warning for the Kootenay Pass, with 15-20 centimetres expected.

#BCHwy3 ~ Saturday night Snowfall Warning via @ECCCWeatherBC ~ Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm expected Paulson Summit to #KootenayPass https://t.co/I8L6DcyiyD pic.twitter.com/AOrkdJudkg — Drive BC (@DriveBC) October 27, 2018

On Sunday, the weather will be a mixed bag, with sun, clouds and a chance of showers, along with a high of 12 C. Overnight, clear skies are projected, along with a low of 2 C.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 2 C.