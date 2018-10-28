Crime
October 28, 2018 10:50 am

4 injured after multiple stabbings in GTA over Halloween weekend

By Oriena Vuong Global News

Four people were injured in three separate stabbings across the Greater Toronto Area on Halloween weekend.

File / Global News
A A

Three separate stabbings left four people injured in the Greater Toronto Area over Halloween weekend.

Toronto police said they received a call at 2:50 a.m. for a man stabbed at College Street and Montrose Avenue in Little Italy.

Officers said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and is in grave condition. He was taken to hospital on an emergency run.

Police said suspects in the stabbing are still outstanding.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Man suffers life-threatening injuries following downtown Toronto stabbing

A couple minutes later, Toronto police said they received another call around 3 a.m. for a stabbing at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Sixth Avenue in the Etobicoke area.

Investigators said a man was stabbed a number of times and was found conscious and breathing. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said a suspect is known but they do not have a description available at this time.

READ MORE: Toronto police issue Canada-wide warrant for man wanted in fatal north-end stabbing

The third stabbing occurred in the Peel region.

Peel Regional Police said a call came in around 2 a.m. with reports of two men stabbed at Lakeshore Road and Hurontario Street in Mississauga.

Officers said both victims were 24 years old. One was taken to a trauma centre by ambulance, while the other made his own way to the hospital, according to police.

Police said the injuries are non-life-threatening. Anyone with information on suspects is asked to call Peel Regional Police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Greater Toronto Area
GTA
GTA stabbings
Halloween stabbing
Halloween weekend stabbing
Little Italy stabbing
Mississauga stabbing
peel regional police
Toronto Police
Toronto Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News