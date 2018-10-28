4 injured after multiple stabbings in GTA over Halloween weekend

Three separate stabbings left four people injured in the Greater Toronto Area over Halloween weekend.

Toronto police said they received a call at 2:50 a.m. for a man stabbed at College Street and Montrose Avenue in Little Italy.

Officers said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and is in grave condition. He was taken to hospital on an emergency run.

Police said suspects in the stabbing are still outstanding.

READ MORE: Man suffers life-threatening injuries following downtown Toronto stabbing

A couple minutes later, Toronto police said they received another call around 3 a.m. for a stabbing at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Sixth Avenue in the Etobicoke area.

Investigators said a man was stabbed a number of times and was found conscious and breathing. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said a suspect is known but they do not have a description available at this time.

READ MORE: Toronto police issue Canada-wide warrant for man wanted in fatal north-end stabbing

The third stabbing occurred in the Peel region.

Peel Regional Police said a call came in around 2 a.m. with reports of two men stabbed at Lakeshore Road and Hurontario Street in Mississauga.

Officers said both victims were 24 years old. One was taken to a trauma centre by ambulance, while the other made his own way to the hospital, according to police.

Police said the injuries are non-life-threatening. Anyone with information on suspects is asked to call Peel Regional Police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233.